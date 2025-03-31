1,623 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $593,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.