1,623 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $593,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.
View Our Latest Analysis on DHI
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.