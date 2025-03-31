Intrust Bank NA Has $205,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

