Intrust Bank NA Has $314,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.98 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

