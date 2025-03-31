Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,594 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $320,678.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,952.38. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $85,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,782.30. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.04. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

