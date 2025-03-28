Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

