Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rises By 212.5%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of TGSGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.
Tgs Asa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.
