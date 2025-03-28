Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,594,100 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 1,900,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
Shares of SZENF stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. Seazen Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.
About Seazen Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seazen Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.