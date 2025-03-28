Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,594,100 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 1,900,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Shares of SZENF stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. Seazen Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

