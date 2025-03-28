Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,646. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

