SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,034,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,283,133 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $23.59.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

