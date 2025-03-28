T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 187,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $116,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $452,721,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after buying an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $268.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

