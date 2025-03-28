Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 370,357 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,532,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.