United Security Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.54. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Security Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 1,292.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile



United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

