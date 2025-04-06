Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $18.89

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after buying an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 174,519 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $10,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Green Plains by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 488,870 shares during the period.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $264.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

