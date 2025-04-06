Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.06.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 5.3 %
About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.
