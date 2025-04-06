Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.54.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Corpay Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of CPAY opened at $287.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.77. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corpay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corpay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

