Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 100.0% increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 0.1 %

APTD stock opened at GBX 257.19 ($3.33) on Friday. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.69.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aptitude Software Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptitude Software Group will post 18.018018 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.