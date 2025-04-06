Financial Review: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) versus SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Osisko Gold Royalties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26 Osisko Gold Royalties $191.16 million 19.38 -$35.81 million $0.09 220.37

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. SilverCrest Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Osisko Gold Royalties 8.50% 7.94% 6.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SilverCrest Metals and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 3 2 0 2.40

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

Volatility & Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.