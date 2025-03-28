Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $3.99 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

