Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NIO opened at $3.99 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.