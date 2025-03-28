Westpac Banking Co. Declares Interim Dividend of $1.33 (ASX:WBCPL)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.326 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

