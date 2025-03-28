Westpac Banking Co. Declares Interim Dividend of $1.33 (ASX:WBCPL)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.326 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88.
About Westpac Banking
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.