Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.87

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 330.0% increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio stock opened at GBX 334.80 ($4.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £200.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 333.55 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($5.17). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.20.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

