Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.87

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 330.0% increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio stock opened at GBX 334.80 ($4.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £200.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 333.55 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($5.17). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.20.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Currie Global Portfolio
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.