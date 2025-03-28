Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
SPRO stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $53,990.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,095.48. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,241 shares of company stock worth $191,288. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
