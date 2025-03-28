Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

SPRO stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $53,990.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,095.48. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,241 shares of company stock worth $191,288. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

