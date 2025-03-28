X Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Integras Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

