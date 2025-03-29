725 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $219,187,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,834 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,562,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.