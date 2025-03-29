Robyn Bourgeois Sells 2,300 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$14,904.00.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$6.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.83.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.
