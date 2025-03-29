Robyn Bourgeois Sells 2,300 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$14,904.00.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$6.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.83.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.