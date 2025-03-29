Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

