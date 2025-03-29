5,487 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Omnicell by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.0 %

OMCL opened at $35.01 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

