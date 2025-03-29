Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $534,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after buying an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

