1,611 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

