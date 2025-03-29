Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.