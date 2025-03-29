AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AIA Group Price Performance

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

