Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ADLRF opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

