Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 115.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

