PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,258.56. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PubMatic Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 755,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.48.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PubMatic by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 519,275 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $4,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PubMatic by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,979 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.