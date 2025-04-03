WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.49. 777,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 302,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

