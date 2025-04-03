George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.12 and last traded at $173.12, with a volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.75.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered George Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
