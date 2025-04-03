George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.12 and last traded at $173.12, with a volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered George Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

About George Weston

The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.97.

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.