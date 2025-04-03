GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $89,925.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,536.85. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $90,330.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 247,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 177.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 35,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

