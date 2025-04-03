DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 315127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

DENSO Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

