Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €20.15 ($22.39) and last traded at €20.15 ($22.39). 14,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.20 ($22.44).

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, and pluggables and subsystems; network infrastructure assurance solutions; fiber access and aggregation solutions; and residential solutions, such as optical network terminals, mesh Wi-Fi gateways and satellites, and cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions.

