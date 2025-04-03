Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.90). 3,347,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,514,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.37 million, a P/E ratio of -92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Research analysts forecast that Serica Energy plc will post 30.373444 EPS for the current year.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

