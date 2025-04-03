Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $324.20 and last traded at $327.06. Approximately 404,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 720,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.78.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total value of $3,362,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,208.56. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock worth $33,880,107 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.