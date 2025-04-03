Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.