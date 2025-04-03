Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

