Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 413,162,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

