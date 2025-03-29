US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

UTWY stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1693 per share. This is a positive change from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

