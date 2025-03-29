Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,877 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 147.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.02 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.68.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

