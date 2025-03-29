GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 46,551 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $4,451,206.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784.68. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $96,416.32.
- On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $1,021,160.89.
- On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $130,041.36.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.
GeneDx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.91. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $10,821,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $6,425,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
