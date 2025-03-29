GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 46,551 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $4,451,206.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784.68. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $96,416.32.

On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $1,021,160.89.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $130,041.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.91. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $10,821,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $6,425,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx



GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

