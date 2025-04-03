Promising Financial Stocks To Consider – March 31st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, ServiceNow, Visa, and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, and asset management companies. These stocks are influenced by economic factors such as interest rates and market conditions, which can affect the revenue streams generated from activities like lending, investments, and risk management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.72. 56,218,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,509,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $529.69. 2,220,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,377. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $537.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $17.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $780.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $950.30 and its 200 day moving average is $984.86. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.73. 3,026,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.49. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $640.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,431,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,718,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

