Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35,983.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Intel by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 141,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

