Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Coty stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,780,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

