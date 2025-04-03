Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

