E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 688,800 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

E-Home Household Service Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EJH opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 83.43% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

